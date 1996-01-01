2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Morgan chose to investigate the color of the eyes in the monohybrid cross he conducted with Drosophila. He crossed a red-eyed female with a white-eyed male during the parent generation. It was unknown at the time whether the gene for eye color was on sex chromosomes or autosomes. Morgan concluded that the gene for eye color in Drosophila was on the X chromosome based on which of the following observations?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Presence of only males with red eyes in the F2 generation
B
No females with white eyes were born in the F2 generation
C
Only males with white eyes were born in the F2 generation
D
Both b and c