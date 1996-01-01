7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about euchromatin is true?
Which of the following statements about euchromatin is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Euchromatin is the type of chromatin that contains genes involved in cellular processes that are not essential for the survival of the organism.
B
Euchromatin is the type of chromatin that is always condensed and tightly packed, regardless of the transcriptional activity of the genes it contains.
C
Euchromatin is the less condensed form of chromatin, which allows for the transcription of genes.
D
Euchromatin appears as a dense, darkly stained region under a microscope.