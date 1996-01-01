7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
All of the following are features of heterochromatin, except.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tightly packed and condensed form of chromatin that appears as a darkly stained region under a microscope.
B
Composed of highly repetitive DNA sequences, such as satellite DNA and transposable elements.
C
Involved in maintaining the structural integrity of chromosomes and genome stability by preventing recombination and transposition events.
D
Contains genes involved in cellular processes that are essential for the survival of the organism.