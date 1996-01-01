21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Brachydactyly is an autosomal dominant trait (producing small fingers and toes) found in 1/6000 people in the population at equilibrium. Which of the following options gives the correct estimate of the frequency of the dominant allele at the locus?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.013%
B
1.038%
C
2.4124%
D
5.2222%