18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
PCR is a method used to amplify DNA. If the number of double-stranded DNA pieces is doubled in each cycle, how many copies of the DNA sample are produced from one DNA template molecule in the PCR technique after 18 cycles?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
36
B
324
C
262144
D
65536