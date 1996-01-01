3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
_________ is an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) method that produces babies with mtDNA from a female donor and nuclear DNA from the mother and father.
Mitochondrial replication
Mitochondrial donation
Mitochondrial inheritance
Mitochondrial alterations