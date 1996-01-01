3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mitochondria and chloroplasts are able to replicate and divide independently of the host cell:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
through the fusion of two eukaryotic cells.
B
through genetic modification by the host cell.
C
by retaining bacterial properties such as self-replication.
D
all of the above.