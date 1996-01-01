Consider the following DNA sequences for four individuals:



Person 1: ATCGTTAGGACGTAC

Person 2: ATCGCTAGGACCTAC

Person 3: ATCGGTAGGACCTAC

Person 4: ATCGATAGGACGTAC



You want to identify the haplotype sequence for the region between nucleotides 5 and 10 (inclusive). Which of the following is the most likely haplotype sequence for this region?