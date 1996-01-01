4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following DNA sequences for four individuals:
Person 1: ATCGTTAGGACGTAC
Person 2: ATCGCTAGGACCTAC
Person 3: ATCGGTAGGACCTAC
Person 4: ATCGATAGGACGTAC
You want to identify the haplotype sequence for the region between nucleotides 5 and 10 (inclusive). Which of the following is the most likely haplotype sequence for this region?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
TT?GGA
B
?TAGGA
C
TTAC?T
D
CTACC?