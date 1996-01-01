In a study of pea plants, an RFLP marker was identified and found to be linked to the gene for purple flowers, which is dominant over the gene for white flowers. The RFLP marker has two alleles: A and B. A genetic cross between two heterozygous purple-flowered plants produced the following offspring:



Genotype Number of Offspring

AA 23

AB 46

BB 23

Total . 92



Assuming the recombination frequency between the RFLP marker and the purple flower gene is 15%, which of the following shows the correct gene map?