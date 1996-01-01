4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a study of pea plants, an RFLP marker was identified and found to be linked to the gene for purple flowers, which is dominant over the gene for white flowers. The RFLP marker has two alleles: A and B. A genetic cross between two heterozygous purple-flowered plants produced the following offspring:
Genotype Number of Offspring
AA 23
AB 46
BB 23
Total . 92
Assuming the recombination frequency between the RFLP marker and the purple flower gene is 15%, which of the following shows the correct gene map?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RFLP marker---85 cM---purple flower gene---15 cM
B
75 cM---RFLP marker---purple flower gene
C
Purple flower gene---15 cM---RFLP marker---85 cM
D
RFLP marker---37 cM---purple flower gene---15 cM