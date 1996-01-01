8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The synthesis of the RNA primer begins at the base highlighted in the template below.
3' .....AATGCTTAGGATGTAAGG......5'
In the intact RNA primer that is 10 nucleotides long, which nucleotide has a free 3'-OH terminus?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A
B
C
C
G
D
U