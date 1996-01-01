9. Mitosis and Meiosis
9. Mitosis and Meiosis Mitosis
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a homologous chromosome pair (one from the mother and one from the father) carrying three genes (X, Y, and Z). If the resulting genotype is as follows:
Gene X: Heterozygous
Gene Y: Homozygous dominant
Gene Z: Homozygous recessive,
what is the possible genotype of the offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
XxYYzz
B
XXYyZZ
C
xxYYZz
D
XxYyZz