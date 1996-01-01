22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
22. Evolutionary Genetics Phylogenetic Trees
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the information provided by mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) about the evolution of human beings?
A
mtDNA provides evidence supporting the theory that all modern humans descended from a single population in Africa.
B
mtDNA is a large circular molecule of DNA found within the nucleus of cells.
C
mtDNA can only be used to study relationships between different human populations, not other species.
D
mtDNA provides no valuable information about the evolution of human beings.