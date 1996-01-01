13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
Which of the following statement is incorrect regarding enhancers?
A
An enhancer is a specific region of DNA that can enhance the transcription of genes by interacting with transcription factors or modifying chromatin structure.
B
Enhancers can be located thousands of base pairs away from the gene they regulate.
C
Mutation in enhancers usually doesn't cause any significant change in the gene expression.
D
Enhancers can be located upstream, downstream, or even within an intron or another nearby gene.