21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The frequency of a dominant allele for a particular trait is 0.7, while that of a recessive allele is 0.2. Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, determine the genotype frequency of the heterozygotes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.04
B
0.12
C
0.28
D
0.49