18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following claims concerning microsatellites is correct in the context of paternity testing?
Which of the following claims concerning microsatellites is correct in the context of paternity testing?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Microsatellites are single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that are employed to establish paternity.
B
Microsatellites are short, repetitive DNA sequences found all across the genome.
C
Microsatellites can only be used to determine maternal lineage and not paternity.
D
Microsatellites are long, complicated DNA sequences that are difficult to interpret.