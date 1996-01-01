14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
14. Genetic Control of Development Developmental Patterning Genes
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Drosophila melanogaster, the extra sex combs (Esc) gene controls the development of sex combs in males. What happens when the extra sex combs (Esc) gene is mutated in male Drosophila flies?
In Drosophila melanogaster, the extra sex combs (Esc) gene controls the development of sex combs in males. What happens when the extra sex combs (Esc) gene is mutated in male Drosophila flies?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The number of sex combs increases
B
The number of sex combs decreases
C
The sex combs are not affected
D
The sex combs become non-functional