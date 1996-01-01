14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genes A, B, and C make up the majority of the homeotic gene classes that control floral development in Arabidopsis. Which of the following genes in Arabidopsis determines the distinction between sepals and petals?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gene A
B
Gene B
C
Gene C
D
None of the above