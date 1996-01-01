2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following progeny are observed in a cross between two pea plants:
Tall plants= 521
Short plants= 523
Based on the above data, what is TRUE about the genotype of the parents of the above progeny?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both parents are heterozygous for tallness.
B
Both parents are true breeders of tallness.
C
One parent is heterozygous for tallness and the other is a true breeder for shortness.
D
Both parents are true breeders of shortness.