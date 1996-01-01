17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
This is a type of point mutation that happens when a single nucleotide change in the DNA sequence doesn't lead to a change in the amino acid sequence of the protein that is generated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Frameshift mutation
B
Missense mutation
C
Silent mutation
D
Lethal mutation