6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following gametes is produced following a crossover between a normal chromosome and its homolog having a paracentric inversion?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Two viable gametes, each with a duplication and a deletion
B
Two viable gametes, one with a duplication and one with a deletion
C
Two non-viable gametes, one with a duplication and one with a deletion
D
two non-viable gametes, both with duplication and deletion.