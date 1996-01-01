5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the main purpose of the serial dilution technique?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
To increase the colony number to its highest count.
B
To measure the number of bacteria that can survive under controlled conditions.
C
To reduce the colony number to the point where it can be accurately counted.
D
To test which colony is resistant to antibiotics.