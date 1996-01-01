5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the recombination testing, the number of resulting recombinants is 3 x 105 / mL. If the total number of progeny is 12 x 108 / mL, what is the frequency of recombination between the two mutants?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0001
B
0.005
C
0.030
D
0.0005