2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
When two independent events are occurring simultaneously, like in a dihybrid cross, then the ratio of each joint phenotypic combination can be calculated by multiplying their individual probabilities. This statement is true for:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the sum rule
B
the product rule
C
the Chargaff's rule
D
None of the above