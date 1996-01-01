17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an RNA sequence to be translated (----UACGAAAGCAUA----), a mutation occurred where the mutated sequence led to the termination of protein synthesis after the formation of tyrosine. The mutated sequence is (----UACUAAAGCAUA----). List the reason for the mutated sequence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A transition occurred converting the base G to U, leading to the formation of the stop codon UAA.
B
A transversion leading to missense mutation occurred, forming the stop codon UAA.
C
A transversion leading to nonsense mutation occurred, forming the stop codon UAA.
D
A transversion leading to silent mutation occurred, forming the stop codon UAA.