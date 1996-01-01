20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population of birds, the average beak size is 2 cm. A scientist selects the 10% largest beaks for breeding, which have an average beak size of 3 cm. What is the selection differential (S) for beak size?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 cm
B
2 cm
C
3 cm
D
5 cm