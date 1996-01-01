13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the action of an enhanceosome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It inhibits transcription by binding to the promoter region of a gene.
B
It recruits RNA polymerase to the promoter region of a gene to initiate transcription.
C
It enhances transcription by binding to specific transcription factors and co-activators to increase the rate of transcription.
D
It promotes the formation of chromatin loops to silence gene expression.