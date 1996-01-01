18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
How can the genome-wide association study provide a comprehensive understanding of human genetic diseases?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The genomes of disease-affected individuals are compared to the genomes of individuals that are not affected.
B
Model organisms are used to understand gene mutations' impact on humans.
C
Utilized phylogeny to detect the evolution of strains.
D
Studied the presence of mutagens in the environment.