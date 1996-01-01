8. DNA Replication
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
DNA polymerase III adds nucleotides to a primer to synthesize the new strand of DNA. In order to link the nucleotides, a phosphodiester linkage is established between:
A
5'-OH of the template strand and the 3'-OH on the phosphate of the incoming nucleotide.
B
3'-OH of the template strand and 5'-OH on the phosphate of the incoming nucleotide.
C
3'-OH of the already-paired strand and 5'-OH on the phosphate of the incoming nucleotide.
D
5'-OH on the phosphate of the already-paired strand and 3'-OH on the sugar of the incoming nucleotide.