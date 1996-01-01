21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a survey of 200 students, it was found that 40% preferred pizza, 30% preferred burgers, 20% preferred tacos, and the remaining 10% preferred hot dogs. If these preferences represent four alleles of a gene, which of the following options is true about the expected frequency of pizza in a sample population of 500, assuming H-W equilibrium for more than two alleles?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
200
B
250
C
300
D
400