18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It involves genetic analysis of a single embryonic cell.
B
The embryonic cell must be created from in vivo fertilization.
C
The cell to be analyzed should be taken at a later stage of embryo development when all cells have completely divided.
D
All options are correct