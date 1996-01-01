14. Genetic Control of Development
Early Developmental Steps
The bicoid (bcd) gene is involved in the development of the anterior-posterior axis of the Drosophila embryo. If the concentration gradient of bicoid protein is traced, it shows a _______ trend from the embryo's anterior end towards the posterior end.
A
increasing
B
decreasing
C
consistent
D
none of the options is correct