14. Genetic Control of Development
Early Developmental Steps
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mutation of the bicoid gene can cause development failure of the anterior segment of the developing Drosophila embryo. However, it can only be expressed when:
A
the mother is homozygous for the mutant allele
B
the mother is heterozygous
C
the father is homozygous for the mutant allele
D
the father is heterozygous