21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
21. Population Genetics Allelic Frequency Changes
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
About 1 in 625 infants suffer from cystic fibrosis (CF) in a small population that experienced a catastrophic event on a small island. Determine the frequency of the recessive allele that produces CF.
About 1 in 625 infants suffer from cystic fibrosis (CF) in a small population that experienced a catastrophic event on a small island. Determine the frequency of the recessive allele that produces CF.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.02
B
0.04
C
0.08
D
0.12