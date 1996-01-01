5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacterial Conjugation
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Conjugation is usually measured in terms of conjugation frequency per donor or recipient. Conjugation frequency is calculated as:
Conjugation is usually measured in terms of conjugation frequency per donor or recipient. Conjugation frequency is calculated as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(Number of Transconjugants / Total Number of Bacteria) x 100.
B
Number of Transconjugants / Total Number of Bacteria.
C
(Number of Transconjugants x Total Number of Bacteria)/100.
D
None of these.