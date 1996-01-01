5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding conjugation frequency is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increase and decrease in temperature influence conjugation frequency.
B
The conjugation frequency was calculated as transconjugants divided by the number of donors times 100.
C
Growth phases do not influence the frequency of conjugation.
D
Both a and b.