2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mendel used the test cross to explore the genotype of the pea plants. In this method, the plant in question will be crossed with a plant that is homozygous recessive for the trait. The parental plant in question is heterozygous if:
Mendel used the test cross to explore the genotype of the pea plants. In this method, the plant in question will be crossed with a plant that is homozygous recessive for the trait. The parental plant in question is heterozygous if:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The F1 plants are all homozygous dominant
B
The F1 plants are all homozygous recessive
C
50% of the F1 plants are heterozygous
D
100% of the F1 plants are heterozygous