We observed in the garden that green-seeded (G) peas are dominant over yellow-seeded (g) peas and purple-flowered (P) peas are dominant over white-flowered (p) peas. We conducted an experiment by crossing the dominant true-breeding peas and recessive true-breeding peas and obtained heterozygous offspring. Which of the following genotypes can we use to cross with the F1 dihybrid to determine the genetic linkage of the two genes?