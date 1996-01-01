4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
We observed in the garden that green-seeded (G) peas are dominant over yellow-seeded (g) peas and purple-flowered (P) peas are dominant over white-flowered (p) peas. We conducted an experiment by crossing the dominant true-breeding peas and recessive true-breeding peas and obtained heterozygous offspring. Which of the following genotypes can we use to cross with the F1 dihybrid to determine the genetic linkage of the two genes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
GGPP
B
GgPp
C
GGpp
D
ggpp