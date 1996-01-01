21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following genotypes with their corresponding number and relative fitness:
Genotype Number Relative fitness
A1A1 430 1.00
A1A2 520 0.80
A2A2 180 0.35
Suppose there is an original population of 1000 individuals, how many remained after natural selection?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1000
B
909
C
850
D
520