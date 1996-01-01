18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Northern blot analysis can help detect diseases by measuring the expression level of genes. Which of the following is measured by this method to determine gene expression?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RNA
B
DNA
C
Protein
D
Enzymes