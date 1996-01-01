18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about blotting techniques is incorrect?
Northern blotting is used to analyze RNA molecules.
Southern blotting technique is used to analyze DNA molecules.
Western blotting is a routine technique for analyzing DNA and RNA molecules.
Western blotting is a routine technique for analyzing proteins.