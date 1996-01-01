18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the role of dideoxynucleotide in DNA sequencing?
Which of the following statements best describes the role of dideoxynucleotide in DNA sequencing?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It binds to the template DNA and acts as a starter for DNA polymerase.
B
It adds nucleotides to the chain.
C
It terminates the growing DNA chains.
D
All of the above.