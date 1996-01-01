18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following genomic libraries would be ideal to find the human gene that codes for the protein Albumin, which is exclusively expressed in hepatocytes?
A
A genomic library made from DNA isolated from human skin tissue
B
A genomic library made from DNA isolated from human liver tissue
C
A human skin cDNA library
D
A human liver cDNA library