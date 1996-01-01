18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose for a Short Tandem Repeat (STR) marker TH01, alleles 15, 16, 17, and 18 have frequencies of 0.015, 0.134, 0.16, and 0.21, respectively. What is the frequency of 15/18 heterozygosity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.30%
B
0.75%
C
0.99%
D
0.63%