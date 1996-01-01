21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the probability that the offspring of two individuals who do not express a recessive trait will express it, given that 5% of the population in equilibrium expresses the trait?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25%
B
1%
C
5%
D
10%