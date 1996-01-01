21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the bottleneck effect in population genetics?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is a sudden reduction in the size of a population, resulting in a loss of genetic diversity
B
It is the process of natural selection acting on individuals with different genotypes
C
It is the movement of alleles from one population to another
D
It is the introduction of new alleles into a population through mutation or migration