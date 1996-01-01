14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which type of mutation is seen in the CFTR (Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator) gene that results in the production of a non-functional or less functional protein, leading to thick, sticky mucus buildup in the lungs and digestive tract?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nonsense mutation
B
Missense mutation
C
Loss of function mutation
D
Gain of function mutation