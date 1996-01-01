14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes the expected phenotypes of progeny resulting from mating a female Drosophila heterozygous for a loss-of-function bicoid allele with a male that is homozygous for this allele?
A
All progeny will have the wild-type phenotype.
B
All progeny will have the bicoid mutant phenotype.
C
25% of progeny will have the wild-type phenotype, 50% will have the heterozygous bicoid phenotype, and 25% will have the homozygous bicoid phenotype.
D
50% of progeny will have the wild-type phenotype, and 50% will have the heterozygous bicoid phenotype.