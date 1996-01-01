20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
20. Quantitative Genetics Heritability
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sickle cell disease is an example of a disease that is heritable. When the phenotypic variation is caused by genetic variation and too little is contributed by environmental variation, the heritability is considered to be:
Sickle cell disease is an example of a disease that is heritable. When the phenotypic variation is caused by genetic variation and too little is contributed by environmental variation, the heritability is considered to be:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
High
B
Low
C
Zero
D
Equal