3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The observed and expected frequencies of blood types A, B, AB, and O in a sample of 500 people are given as follows:
The observed frequencies for blood groups A, B, AB, and O are 150, 100, 50, and 200, respectively.
The expected frequencies for blood groups A, B, AB, and O are 180, 140, 30, and 150, respectively.
What is the chi-square value?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.0
B
20.2
C
30.4
D
46.42