2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
One of the most common autosomal dominant disorders is neurofibromatosis type 1. It is a condition characterized by changes in skin coloring (pigmentation) and the growth of tumors along nerves in the skin, brain, and other parts of the body. If a woman with neurofibromatosis type 1 has an unaffected partner, which of the following statements about their children is true?
One of the most common autosomal dominant disorders is neurofibromatosis type 1. It is a condition characterized by changes in skin coloring (pigmentation) and the growth of tumors along nerves in the skin, brain, and other parts of the body. If a woman with neurofibromatosis type 1 has an unaffected partner, which of the following statements about their children is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Their second child will not be affected if their first child is affected.
B
The probability that their third child will be affected if their first two children are affected is 1 in 2.
C
The probability that each of their children will be affected is 1 in 4.
D
None of these.